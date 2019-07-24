Renault Samsung’s SM6 offers premium quality at affordable price

The company has added the upper-end premium model SM6 Premiere and a liquefied petroleum gas version of the vehicle to cater to the diversifying needs of customers.
|Renault Samsung’s SM6 (Renault Samsung)
Emphasizing the premium features of the sedan, the company said it has applied the Bose surround sound system, a head-up display and passenger seats with massage functions for customers looking for a quality yet affordable sedan.
It has also lowered the price range to between 24 million won and 30 million won
For its premium sedan, Renault Samsung applied 19-inch two-tone alloy wheels, light-grey napa leather seats as well as enhanced customer service, such as free pick-up and delivery.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)