Renault Samsung’s SM6 offers premium quality at affordable price

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Jul 24, 2019 - 17:14
  • Updated : Jul 24, 2019 - 17:14

Renault Samsung, the South Korean unit of French carmaker Renault, has released an upgraded version of its premium sedan SM6 while keeping its price down, amid intensifying competition in the midsized sedan market, the company said Wednesday.

The company has added the upper-end premium model SM6 Premiere and a liquefied petroleum gas version of the vehicle to cater to the diversifying needs of customers.


Renault Samsung’s SM6 (Renault Samsung)


Emphasizing the premium features of the sedan, the company said it has applied the Bose surround sound system, a head-up display and passenger seats with massage functions for customers looking for a quality yet affordable sedan.

It has also lowered the price range to between 24 million won and 30 million won

For its premium sedan, Renault Samsung applied 19-inch two-tone alloy wheels, light-grey napa leather seats as well as enhanced customer service, such as free pick-up and delivery. 

By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)


