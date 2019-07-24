Hyundai and Kia Motors awarded Platinum in 2018 LACP Vision Award

LACP, short for League of American Communications Professionals, annually screens some 1,000 business reports from roughly 20 nations for awards.
In this round‘s review, Hyundai Motor’s 2018 sustainability report was recognized in the digital and online criteria, and Kia Motors for sustainable management criteria.
|(Hyundai Motors)
Both companies received the highest marks for seven out of eight assessment categories -- first impression, report cover, letter to shareholders, report narrative, report financials, creativity and information accessibility.
“The sustainability report is the means to communicate with various stakeholders about a group’s financial, social and environmental achievements,” Hyundai and Kia Motor representatives said in a press release, vowing to make continued efforts on communication.
Hyundai and Kia Motors began publishing sustainability reports from 2003.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)