Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Hyundai and Kia Motors awarded Platinum in 2018 LACP Vision Award

By Lim Jeong-yeo
  • Published : Jul 24, 2019 - 16:08
  • Updated : Jul 24, 2019 - 16:14

Hyundai and Kia Motors won the Platinum Award in the 2018 LACP Vision Awards for the quality of their sustainability reports, the companies said Wednesday.

LACP, short for League of American Communications Professionals, annually screens some 1,000 business reports from roughly 20 nations for awards.

In this round‘s review, Hyundai Motor’s 2018 sustainability report was recognized in the digital and online criteria, and Kia Motors for sustainable management criteria.


(Hyundai Motors)

Both companies received the highest marks for seven out of eight assessment categories -- first impression, report cover, letter to shareholders, report narrative, report financials, creativity and information accessibility.

“The sustainability report is the means to communicate with various stakeholders about a group’s financial, social and environmental achievements,” Hyundai and Kia Motor representatives said in a press release, vowing to make continued efforts on communication.

Hyundai and Kia Motors began publishing sustainability reports from 2003.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114