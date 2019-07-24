Go to Mobile Version

Government-private committee launched to respond to WHO gaming disorder classification

By Kim Arin
  • Published : Jul 24, 2019 - 14:12
  • Updated : Jul 24, 2019 - 14:14

The government on Tuesday launched a committee to address the adoption of the World Health Organization-classified gaming disorder into Korea’s own disease code.

The joint government-private sector committee was formed to address the concerns of the gaming industry while also seeking ways to promote healthy gaming culture. 14 experts from concerned private sectors, such as medicine, gaming, education and law, and eight government officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, health, culture, education, science and ICT ministries comprise the committee.

 
The World Health Assembly, the WHO’s decision-making body, unanimously voted in May to include gaming disorder in its 11th revision of the International Classification of Diseases. The updated international standard for diagnostic manual, which will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, identifies impaired control over gaming as an addiction disorder.

As a WHO member state, South Korea is advised to reflect the change in its own code -- the Korean Standard Classification of Diseases -- revision of which is slated for 2025.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)


