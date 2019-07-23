LG CNS teaches coding to young people

The four-day, three-night “IT Dream Project” is LG CNS’ yearly summer project that began in 2017. LG CNS has so far provided the program to some 7,500 middle school students across 60 schools in Korea.
“The advent of mandatory coding classes from elementary school has led to a market for costly private coding lessons, creating education disparities according to parents’ financial capabilities,” said an LG CNS representative.
“With our free coding program, we aim to expand the learning opportunities for more students.”
|Participants of LG CNS’ 2019 “IT Dream Project” assemble autonomous lego vehicles. (LG CNS)
This year, LG CNS has selected 30 middle school students from a software extracurricular group. The students will take on the roles of team leaders, software developers, 3D model designers and game designers to replicate a real IT project team in coding and assembling self-driving Lego cars.
On the last day of activities, the students will visit four children’s centers in Seoul to relay what they learned to some 50 elementary school students.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)