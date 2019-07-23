Go to Mobile Version

Overturned van in Samcheok carried 6 Thai nationals: police

By Kim Arin
  • Published : Jul 23, 2019 - 10:27
  • Updated : Jul 23, 2019 - 10:28

Six Thai nationals were aboard the van that crashed Monday morning in Gangwon Province, that resulted in the deaths or injuries of all of the passengers, police said Tuesday.

A Hyundai van carrying 16 passengers -- seven Koreans, nine foreign nationals -- crashed into a guardrail on a road in northeastern coastal area in Samcheok City at 7:33 a.m. Monday, killing four. 


(Gangwon Fire Headquarters)

Of the four fatalities, two were Korean women, both aged 61, one of whom was the van’s driver surnamed Kang. The other two were a 44-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman from Thailand.

The rest suffered injuries and were sent to nearby hospitals.

Three migrant workers fled the scene, allegedly due to their illegal status, according to testimony police acquired from other passengers.

Samcheok Police said they are in the process of locating the missing passengers and will look into the Thai workers’ visa status.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)


