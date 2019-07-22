Violinist Sarah Chang to hold solo recital tour in winter

The 39-year-old Korean American musician, also known as Chang Young-joo, will perform in Daegu on Dec. 17, followed by Ulsan; Anyang, Gyeonggi Province; Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province; Donghae, Gangwon Province; and Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.
The tour will wrap up with a recital at the Seoul Arts Center on Dec. 29.
|Violinist Sarah Chang (Credia)
Chang performed at a concert at the Seoul Arts Center in celebration of its 30th anniversary, but the upcoming tour marks her first solo recitals here since 2012. Pianist Julio Elizalde will join her onstage.
The program includes Bela Bartok’s “Romanian Folk Dances,” Cesar Franck’s Violin Sonata in A Major, Elgar’s “Salut d’Amour,” Bazzini’s “The Dance of the Goblins,” Dvorak’s Romance in F Minor and Ravel’s “Tzigane.”
Chang learned to play the violin when she was 4 years old. Recognized as a child prodigy, she made her professional solo debut at the age of 8 with the New York Philharmonic.
She has since performed with acclaimed orchestras, conductors and accompanists around the world. Next year marks the 39th anniversary of her debut.
Tickets for the recitals in December will be available online via Interpark.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)