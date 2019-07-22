LG to release Arabic-speaking AI TVs in Middle East

BUSINESS

(LG Electronics)

LG Electronics said Monday the company will launch the latest models of its artificial intelligence TVs with Arabic language options in the Middle East market this month, starting with Saudi Arabia.The LG TVs will be the world’s first to offer Arabic as a language option for the AI platform voice controls.The Korean company is releasing organic light-emitting diode TVs and liquid crystal display-based NanoCell TVs in the Middle East market, both equipped with LG’s AI platform LG ThinQ.Including Arabic, Thai, Vietnamese, Japanese and Swedish, LG will offer 15 different language options, enabling consumers in as many as 140 countries to control the LG TVs in their own tongue.After Saudi Arabia this month, the company will soon launch OLED and NanoCell AI TV models in Iraq, Jordan and other Middle Eastern countries, it said.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)