Audit finds failings in investigation of Jeju ex-husband murder

Police said internal auditors filed a report with the investigation bureau listing inadequacies in the investigation of the murder of a 36-year-old Jeju man surnamed Kang. Kang’s former wife Koh Yu-jeong is accused of killing him and dismembering his body before disposing of the body parts.
The police agency formed a fact-finding committee on July 2 to review the investigation as public denouncement over the police response grew.
|Jeju Dongbu Police Station in Ido-dong, Jeju City (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)
A petition posted June 26 on the official Cheong Wa Dae website called for disciplinary measures against Jeju police for inadequate handling of the case. The petition had earned 19,779 signatures as of Sunday morning.
Three divisions at the Jeju Dongbu Police Station -- the detective division, identification division and women and juvenile affairs division -- which were on the case for two weeks before the case was referred to prosecutors on June 12, were inspected.
Auditors said police failed to preserve the crime scene.
Police did not cordon off the murder site, a vacation rental home in Jocheon-eup, located 20 kilometers northeast of Jeju City. They also permitted the owner to clean up after the preliminary investigation, reducing the possibility of collecting remaining evidence.
The audit noted a failure in acquiring key evidence during a police search of Koh’s home on June 1. Police left out sedative-hypnotic drug zolpidem, believed to have been used in the crime, which was later handed to police by the suspect’s current husband. This is possibly due to the limit in the scope of the search allowed by the court warrant, auditors added.
Auditors found no mishandlings in police’s procurement of closed circuit TV footage, which had been a point of contention.
Police did not get their hands on private security footage at a house near the murder site until the victim’s brother made a request for it on May 29. However, policed reviewed the public surveillance cameras installed in the streets following the protocol on a missing person search, auditors said.
The auditors viewed as justifiable the police conducting their investigation as a missing person search in the first three days, as initial clues lacked criminal possibilities.
The police agency said the audit results are not final, as verification proceedings remain.
Koh’s pretrial proceedings are slated for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Jeju District Court. The victim’s remains have yet to be found.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)