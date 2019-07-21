[Feauture] Offering classical music to more in Seoul

ENTERTAINMENT

With tickets to classical music concerts typically around 100,000 won ($85), and sometimes triple that for big-name performers, prices have been a major barrier to widening the audience for classical music.



To lower that barrier, organizations hold concerts for free or at a relatively affordable price, sponsored by the government or companies.



These outreach concerts often feature pieces with a wide appeal and recognition, even among people unfamiliar with classical music



Concerts move out of concert halls







The M-Pat Classical Music Festival holds outdoor opera performance every year. (MCF)

Outreach concert held by the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra (SPO)

Classical music performance held at Seokjojeon Hall in Deoksugung (KACF)