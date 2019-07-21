2019 IYF World Culture Camp wraps up

LIFE&STYLE

Students dance at the 2019 IYF World Culture Camp’s opening ceremony held in Busan, July 7. (International Youth Fellowship)

The 2019 IYF World Culture Camp, the largest cultural camp for undergrads worldwide, ended its two-week run Thursday at Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon.The camp is International Youth Fellowship’s annual event that offers a wide variety of programs, with the aim of offering education and introduction to Korean culture to students from around the world.The 22nd edition of the cultural event kicked off in Busan on July 7, with some 4,000 participants from about 60 countries. Programs for this year’s event included performances by distinguished musicians, lectures, visits to tourist attractions and academic sessions.“The annual camp aims to provide students opportunities to meet and learn how to communicate with people from different backgrounds. The event will continue its supports for students to have experiences that would nurture them as global citizens,” the organizers said in a statement.Later this year, the 2019 IYF World Culture Camp will hold events in 10 foreign cities, including Nairobi, New York and Mexico City.By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)