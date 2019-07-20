Memory chip prices jump following Japan export curbs

BUSINESS

Major memory chip prices have jumped 25 percent in the past two weeks following Japan's restrictions on exports of high-tech materials to South Korea, industry data showed Saturday.The prices of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips jumped by up to 25 percent to US$3,736 on Friday from $3,030 on July 5, one day after Japan's announcement on export curbs. Those of NAND flash memory chips rose by up to 6.1 percent to $2,493 from $2,350 during the same period, according to global market research firm DRAMeXchange."Given there have been no particular factors that could drive up the prices in the market, Japan's restrictions on exports to Korea appear to have affected the price hikes," an industry official told Yonhap News Agency.Extended curbs on exports to South Korea are widely expected to further drive up the prices of core memory chips. (Yonhap)