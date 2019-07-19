Wiz Khalifa, Joey Bada$$, Rejjie Snow to hold Seoul concert in September

ENTERTAINMENT

Wiz Khalifa (Live Nation)

Joey Bada$$ (Live Nation)

Rejjie Snow (Live Nation)

Hip-hop artists Wiz Khalifa, Joey Bada$$ and Rejjie Snow will hold a joint concert in Seoul in September, local promoters said.The upcoming show will be held Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. at Olympic Park in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul. Tickets range from 99,000 won ($85) to 110,000 won.All three artists have performed in Seoul before, with Wiz Khalifa last visiting the city in 2017, and both Joey Bada$$ and Rejjie Snow visiting Korea to perform last year.Tickets will be made available online via Interpark on Thursday at noon. Those who have signed up as members of the show’s promoter Live Nation Homepage can book tickets in advance, from Wednesday at noon until 8:59 a.m. the next day.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)