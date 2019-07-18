Israeli economic delegation visits Hyundai Card HQ

The delegation, which consisted of Israeli government officials and heads of startups in the auto-tech and ICT sector, met with Hyundai Card CEO Chung Tae-young at the firm’s headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul.
|(Hyundai Card)
Chung joined the tour of the office, explaining the firm’s key design projects, including the Gapado Project, which was completed in 2018 in collaboration with the Jeju government to help design and establish a cultural center while restoring the ecosystem. Gapa is a small island near Korea’s southern island of Jeju.
They also visited Hyundai’s Card Factory, located at the headquarters, which allows visitors to observe the process of how the firm manufactures its cards, combining the experience with the firm’s design philosophy.
Following the tour, Hyundai explained its business and digital strategy to the delegation, highlighting its recent decision to bolster and expand its digital workforce and revamp workplace culture and structure.
As a result, it has successfully exported its cloud-based credit card IT system and has supported startups through its coworking space, Studio Black, which it launched in 2017 and currently houses more than 90 businesses, the firm said.
The delegation expressed hopes for future cooperation between Israel and Hyundai.
“We hope that there will be many more cases in the near future where Hyundai Card and Israel cooperate in the digital field. We are truly inspired by the firm,” chairman of the Israel Export & International Cooperation Institute, Adiv Baruch, said.
