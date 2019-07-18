Go to Mobile Version

WORLD

LATEST NEWS

13 believed dead in Japan blaze: fire department

By AFP
  • Published : Jul 18, 2019 - 13:52
  • Updated : Jul 18, 2019 - 15:40

TOKYO (AFP) -- Thirteen people are believed to have died in a suspected arson attack at an animation company in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday, a fire department official told AFP.


(Reuters)

"Twelve people were found in cardio-respiratory arrest in the ground and first floor," the official said, using a phrase commonly used in Japan to signify victims have died but their deaths have not yet been officially certified.

The 12 victims were found after the fire department confirmed a first death in the blaze, bringing the apparent toll in the fire to 13, with many others wounded.(AFP)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114