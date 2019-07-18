Go to Mobile Version

[News brief] Actor sent to prosecution for alleged sexual assault

By Ock Hyun-ju
  • Published : Jul 18, 2019 - 15:03
  • Updated : Jul 18, 2019 - 15:03

The police sent the case against a South Korean actor to the prosecution Thursday, seeking his indictment on charges of sexually assaulting two female staff members from a production company. 
(Yonhap)


Kang Ji-hwan, 41, is suspected of raping a woman and sexually molesting another when they were sleeping in a room at his house in Gwangju, south of Seoul, after a drinking session July 9.

Police also conducted a drug test to determine whether he used drugs to make the women fall unconscious.

Kang initially told police he was so drunk that he could not remember what happened. He later admitted to all charges against him, according to police.

The victims, who were employees of a production outsourcing company, say the company forced them to reach a settlement with Kang, a claim police said they would investigate.

Kang, who stars in the drama “Joseon Survival” on TV Chosun, debuted as a musical actor in 2001.



(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)


