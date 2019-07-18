Israeli president awarded honorary citizenship of Seoul

NATIONAL

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon on Thursday awarded Israeli President Reuven Rivlin honorary citizenship in recognition of his efforts to foster relations between the two countries.The Israeli leader has been making a five-day visit to South Korea at the invitation of South Korean President Moon Jae-in since Sunday.During a ceremony at Seoul City Hall to mark the granting of the honorary citizenship, Park said South Korea and Israel have one thing in common: They have grown into economic powerhouses based on talented human resources after overcoming the limitations of small size and poor natural resources."We hope we will make a new leap forward by adopting Israel's splendid entrepreneurship and advanced investment climate," the mayor said.In response, the Israeli president said innovation is the most palpable thing shared by the two countries. "Because of this, the streets of Seoul reminds me of my country," he said, adding the South Korean capital is a "smart city," a symbol of modernization and development.Rivlin was elected to become his country's president in July 2014, after serving as speaker of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, and leader of the Likud party.Park visited Israel in May this year as part of his Middle East and European trip, and formed an agreement with Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai to promote friendship and cooperation between the two cities. (Yonhap)