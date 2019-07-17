Third counseling clinic for migrant women to open Friday

The clinic will provide legal, medical and psychological counseling services to migrant women who are victims of domestic violence and sex crimes, among others, according to the ministry.
|(Yonhap)
The services will be provided in Korean as well as the native language of the client by in-house interpreters at the clinic or via the ministry-operated hotline for migrant women: 1577-1366.
For clients who are not assured of safety at home or work, the clinic will usher them to local women’s shelters.
The Incheon clinic is the third such facility to open its doors following one that was set up in June in Daegu and another in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, in July.
The Gender Equality Ministry said an additional clinic is scheduled to open in August in South Jeolla Province.
“When migrant women fall victims to crimes, the situation can lead to a lot of legal complications, especially with regards to their stay in Korea,” said the ministry’s women’s rights bureau chief Hwang Yoon-jeong. “The clinic will offer specialized assistance needed to help protect rights of migrant women in such circumstances.”
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)