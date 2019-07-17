[News brief] Car crash at FINA leaves no injuries

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A bus carrying participants of the ongoing world championships in Gwangju collided with a passenger car, but there were no injuries, police said Wednesday.The bus crashed into the vehicle, which was changing lanes, near Eodeung bridge in Gwangju, where the FINA World Aquatics Championships are being held, according to the Gwangju Metropolitan Police Agency.The bus was transporting 25 athletes from five countries from the Yeomju Gymnasium Artistic Swimming Competition Venue to the athletes’ village.Police have dispatched about 1,400 police officers at stadiums and the athletes’ village daily, to ensure safety during the championships that began Friday.It is Korea’s first time hosting an international swimming contest. It is being attended by 2,639 athletes from 194 countries, the largest-ever.By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)