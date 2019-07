NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

An object that looks like a periscope of a submarine was spotted in the waters around Haengdam Island Service Area on the Seohaean Expressway, in South Chungcheong Province, Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Wednesday.Police on patrol found the object “moving towards the north” and reported it to the military.The military said it is running an investigation, though it views it unlikely that a submarine would have passed through the area due to the shallow depth of the water there.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)