[Breaking] Ex-lawmaker found dead on mountain in western Seoul: police

Former legislator Chung Doo-un was found dead Wednesday afternoon at a mountain in Hongeun-dong, a neighborhood in Seoul’s western district of Seodaemun, according to police.
Seoul Emergency Operations Center said Chung’s wife called police at around 4 p.m. after finding a note he had left behind. Police located him 30 minutes into their search at the mountain hear an apartment where he used to live.
|(Yonhap)
Chung served as vice mayor of Seoul from 2000-2003, when eventual President Lee Myung-bak was mayor of the capital. Chung also played a pivotal role in Lee’s presidential campaign as a strategist and became a close aide when Lee was elected president in 2008.
Formerly of the conservative Saenuri Party, Chung lost his seat at the National Assembly in the 2016 election after he became a vocal critic of then-President Park Geun-hye. He served three terms as lawmaker from 2004 to 2016.
Police are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding his death.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)