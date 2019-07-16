[Breaking] Ex-lawmaker found dead on mountain in western Seoul: police

NATIONAL

Former legislator Chung Doo-un was found dead Wednesday afternoon at a mountain in Hongeun-dong, a neighborhood in Seoul’s western district of Seodaemun, according to police.



Seoul Emergency Operations Center said Chung’s wife called police at around 4 p.m. after finding a note he had left behind. Police located him 30 minutes into their search at the mountain hear an apartment where he used to live.







(Yonhap)