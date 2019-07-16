Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[Breaking] Ex-lawmaker found dead on mountain in western Seoul: police

By Kim Arin
  • Published : Jul 16, 2019 - 17:16
  • Updated : Jul 16, 2019 - 18:58

Former legislator Chung Doo-un was found dead Wednesday afternoon at a mountain in Hongeun-dong, a neighborhood in Seoul’s western district of Seodaemun, according to police.

Seoul Emergency Operations Center said Chung’s wife called police at around 4 p.m. after finding a note he had left behind. Police located him 30 minutes into their search at the mountain hear an apartment where he used to live.


(Yonhap)

Chung served as vice mayor of Seoul from 2000-2003, when eventual President Lee Myung-bak was mayor of the capital. Chung also played a pivotal role in Lee’s presidential campaign as a strategist and became a close aide when Lee was elected president in 2008.

Formerly of the conservative Saenuri Party, Chung lost his seat at the National Assembly in the 2016 election after he became a vocal critic of then-President Park Geun-hye. He served three terms as lawmaker from 2004 to 2016.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding his death.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114