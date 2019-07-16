Sol Beach Hotel & Resort Jindo opens

LIFE&STYLE

Sol Beach Hotel & Resort Jindo (Daemyung Resort)

Sol Beach Hotel & Resort Jindo, Daemyung Resort’s latest and 17th resort branch, is opening on Friday.Located in Jindo, South Jeolla Province, it is the third of Daemyung’s Sol Beach brand, which is themed as a beachside resort. This particular resort is themed after the Provence region of southeastern France, which sits by the beaches of the Mediterranean Sea.The new resort has 576 guest rooms, four restaurants, a cafe, five ballrooms, and an infinity pool.The hotel section has 98 rooms, while the resort section has 454 rooms, 323 of them suites. “Noble” section has 24 high-end suites.The five buildings have been created to mimic a European style, which is in keeping with its theme. Resort officials suggested that the Provence Square, which has the southern sea as its background, is the perfect place to enjoy the view. Its garden has a number of art pieces.It takes about 2 hours and 30 minutes to get from Yongsan Station in Seoul to Mokpo Station, From there, it takes about 80 minutes by car to the resort. A shuttle between Mokpo Station and the resort will be in service.For more information, call 1588-4888.