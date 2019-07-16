Go to Mobile Version

Hanwha Total co-CEO elected as Korea head of CCE

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Jul 16, 2019 - 16:30
  • Updated : Jul 16, 2019 - 16:30

Jean-Marc Otero del Val, co-CEO of Hanwha Total Petrochemical, a 50-50 venture between South Korean conglomerate Hanwha and French petrochemical firm Total, has been elected as a representative of French Foreign Trade Advisors’ Korea division, the company said Tuesday.

Jean-Marc Otero del Val (Hanwha Total)


The advisory group, Les Conseiller du Commerce Exterieur, has more than 2,600 members in 145 countries where French companies have made inroads.

The organization’s branch in Korea is operated by executives of French firms, including L’Oreal, Renault Samsung and Hermes, working pro bono to strengthen economic ties between the two countries and promote bilateral trade.

Otero Val, joint chief executive officer and senior vice president of Hanwha Total, will serve as head of CCE’s Korea division, with his term ending in 2020.

