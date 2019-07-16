Hanwha Total co-CEO elected as Korea head of CCE

|Jean-Marc Otero del Val (Hanwha Total)
The advisory group, Les Conseiller du Commerce Exterieur, has more than 2,600 members in 145 countries where French companies have made inroads.
The organization’s branch in Korea is operated by executives of French firms, including L’Oreal, Renault Samsung and Hermes, working pro bono to strengthen economic ties between the two countries and promote bilateral trade.
Otero Val, joint chief executive officer and senior vice president of Hanwha Total, will serve as head of CCE’s Korea division, with his term ending in 2020.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)