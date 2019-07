NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in appointed Yoon Seok-youl, a reform-minded veteran prosecutor, as new prosecution chief Tuesday, his office announced.







(Yonhap)

The president authorized the appointment of Yoon as prosecutor general, but Yoon's two-year tenure will begin next Thursday, one day after the term of the outgoing prosecutor general Moon Moo-il is to end, according to Cheong Wa Dae. (Yonhap)