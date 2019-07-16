Korail launches travel package to Chuncheon for foreigners

LIFE&STYLE

Poster for Korail’s new travel package. (Korail)

Korail is launching a travel package deal for foreigners that includes a round-trip train ticket, a taxi ride and admission to major tourist spots in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province.According to Korail, the “Dream Tour Cheongchun” package, which will be launched Saturday, will operate until the end of the year. It was jointly developed by the state-run railroad service, Gangwon Province and Chuncheon City.Priced at 36,000 won ($30.50) per person on weekdays and 44,000 won on weekends, the package comprises a round-trip ticket to the city, 85 kilometers east of Seoul, as well as a taxi ride and tickets to tourist spots. Meals are not included.Weekday trips start at Yongsan Station in Seoul at 8:52 a.m. and end with a return trip departing from Chuncheon Station at 6:13 p.m. On weekends, travelers take off from Yongsan at 8:20 a.m. and leave Chuncheon at 7:34 p.m.For tickets, call 070-4618-2286 or visit travel centers at Seoul, Yongsan, Yeongdeungpo, Suwon and Cheongnyangni stations. The Korail customer service center can be reached at 1544-7788.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)