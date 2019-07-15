UNESCO institute for documentary heritage slated to open late 2020 in Cheongju: ministry

The government has finalized an agreement with UNESCO to host an institute for its documentary heritage register in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, according to the Ministry of Interior and Safety.
The ministry said, the South Korean Ambassador to UNESCO Lee Byung-hyun and Audrey Azoulay, director-general of the UN agency, signed the agreement at the its headquarters in Paris on Friday.
|Lee Byung-hyun (fourth from left) and Audrey Azoulay (fifth from left) sign an agreement to establish the International Center for Documentary Heritage in Cheongju, at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris on Friday. (Ministry of Interior and Safety)
The International Center for Documentary Heritage is designed to support UNESCO’s programs to conserve documentary heritage and facilitate public access to it.
Cheongju City said it had secured a budget of 16.4 billion won ($13.9 million) for construction of the 3,856-square-meter building which will have five floors, including a basement. The ministry-run National Archives of Korea said the institute’s construction is estimated to be completed end-2020.
National Archives, along with the Cheongju municipal government, submitted the proposal to house the institute there in March 2017. In November that year, UNESCO designated Cheongju as the center’s host city during the 39th session of its general conference in Paris.
Korea is currently home to four UNESCO institutes: Asia-Pacific Center of Education for International Understanding in Seoul; International Information and Networking Center for Intangible Cultural Heritage in the Asia-Pacific Region in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province; International Centre of Martial Arts for Youth Development and Engagement in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province; and the International Center for Water Security and Sustainable Management in Daejeon.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)