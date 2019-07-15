UNESCO institute for documentary heritage slated to open late 2020 in Cheongju: ministry

NATIONAL

The government has finalized an agreement with UNESCO to host an institute for its documentary heritage register in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, according to the Ministry of Interior and Safety.



The ministry said, the South Korean Ambassador to UNESCO Lee Byung-hyun and Audrey Azoulay, director-general of the UN agency, signed the agreement at the its headquarters in Paris on Friday.







Lee Byung-hyun (fourth from left) and Audrey Azoulay (fifth from left) sign an agreement to establish the International Center for Documentary Heritage in Cheongju, at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris on Friday. (Ministry of Interior and Safety)