Lee Moon-sae to hold charity concert in Pyeongchang in August

ENTERTAINMENT

A poster for Lee Moon-sae’s upcoming outdoor concert in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province. (KMOONfnd)

Korean singing legend Lee Moon-sae will hold an outdoor charity concert in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, next month, his agency said Monday.According to KMOONfnd, the concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the Starlight Stage, located at Farm Herbnara in Bongpyeong-myeon, Pyeongchang county. Lee himself had named the outdoor stage that seats 700.Lee has held an outdoor concert series in the woods since 2003, with the upcoming concert marking the 10th edition. He is also preparing an acoustic stage, and there will be a special guest, who has yet to be revealed.Profits from the concert will go to two schools in Nepal that Lee and his colleagues built -- one in the Dhading district and another in the Langtang region.Tickets will be available online via Interpark from Wednesday.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)