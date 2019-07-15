300 nabbed for drunk driving nationwide over weekend: police

The National Police Agency said Monday that the drunk driving crackdown, conducted between 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday, resulted in the license suspensions of 122 drivers and revocations of 166. Five refused to take the field sobriety test and seven asked for a blood sample test for further confirmation of the breath test results.
Police said 3,716 officers were mobilized at 914 checkpoints around the country in the most recent crackdown, which was carried out in the third week since toughened laws came into effect June 25.
Under the revised laws, drivers with blood alcohol levels of 0.03 percent or higher are suspended from driving for 100 days, and those with 0.08 percent or higher face license revocation.
New laws also impose heftier punishments for drunk driving, raising the maximum penalty from a three-year jail term or fine of 10 million won ($8,480) to five years or 20 million won.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)