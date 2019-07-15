FINA President Maglione receives honorary degree from Honam University

The Gwangju-based university cited Maglione’s efforts as a medical practitioner to achieve advancements in proliferation of health and welfare for humanity.
|FINA President Julio C. Maglione (center) poses with Honam University President Park Sang-cheol (left) and head of Honam University’s Department of Business Administration Chang Seog-ju at the university’s gymnasium in Gwangju, where Maglione received an honorary doctorate Monday. (Photo by Kim Min-jae)
An awarding ceremony was held on Monday morning at the school, attended by Maglione himself who had been visiting the city to attend the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championship. Honam University founder Park Ki-in, the university’s President Park Sang-cheol, Gwangju Mayor Lee Yong-sup, Gwangju city’s Council Chairman Kim Dong-chan, FINA board members and figures in sports attended the event.
“It’s an honor to receive such award on behalf of the players of international sports, including all of FINA’s athletes, managers, officials and staff,” Maglione said. “With the efforts and actions of FINA members, I believe the 2019 Gwangju FINA will end successfully.”
Maglione was elected as President of FINA in 2009 and has been leading the organization since then. He is also a member of the International Olympic Committee from Uruguay and sits as the president of the Uruguayan Olympic Committee.
