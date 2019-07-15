Moon ready for meeting with political party leaders: Cheong Wa Dae

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The office of President Moon Jae-in reaffirmed Monday that he's all set to hold a group meeting with the leaders of five major political parties in South Korea.It was responding to a proposal by Hwang Kyo-ahn, the head of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, which was made hours earlier via a press conference.Hwang cited a "crisis" from Japan's stricter export restrictions against South Korean firms in an apparent retaliatory measure over historical issues.He said he would hold a meeting with Moon in any format.A Cheong Wa Dae official said if Hwang intends to accept an offer of Moon's meeting with the heads of five parties, his related remarks are "positive."The president is "always ready" for such a gathering, the official added.But Cheong Wa Dae was still cautious about Hwang's intentions.It said it's premature to "welcome" Hwang's comments.The official said what's needed first is that ruling and opposition parties discuss details, including agenda items and formalities.Lee Hae-chan, chief of the ruling Democratic Party, earlier proposed that Moon sit down with him and the leaders of the four other parties to discuss pending issues, including economic woes.Lee hailed Hwang's latest offer."We welcome his proposal to hold talks with the president, as he appears to have accepted a meeting that puts together the president and the heads of the five parties," Lee said during a meeting of the party's Supreme Council members.Effective on July 4, Japanese firms must apply for individual licenses to export three materials used to produce semiconductors and display panels -- fluorinated polyimide, hydrogen fluoride and photoresist.The Japanese action has been widely seen as a protest against Seoul over its handling of the wartime forced labor issue.Hwang stressed the importance that "the issues inextricably needs to be resolved in a diplomatic way and the president should come forward to take care of it," asking Moon to dispatch a special envoy to Japan in a hurry.During the press conference, Hwang demanded Japan lift the restrictions immediately, saying, "Our party sternly denounces Japan's economic retaliation that is hardly convincing and strongly asks it to retract the decision."He also called for sending a special envoy and delegation to the United States as part of efforts to resolve the issue and dismissing Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and presidential aides for diplomatic affairs to take responsibility for the export controls."What is important now is to restore the alliance among South Korea, the US and Japan, and the establishment of the tripartite economic security community involving the three countries is a pressing task as our country competes in the global market," he said. (Yonhap)