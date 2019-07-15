Police raid KT headquarters in illegal job solicitation probe

NATIONAL

Police investigators raided the headquarters of KT Corp. on Monday in its latest probe into allegations that politicians may have illegally solicited jobs from the major mobile carrier in exchange for favors.



The police earlier arrested a former head of the telecom giant, Lee Suk-chae, over alleged involvement in at least nine suspicious job offer cases in 2012.



A number of lawmakers, including former floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, Rep. Kim Sung-tae, have already been implicated in the job scandal.







Hwang Kyo-ahn (Yonhap)

Monday's raid comes shortly after the prosecution said they will look into allegations that LKP chief Hwang Kyo-ahn also may have illegally solicited a job at KT for his son.The allegation was prompted by Hwang himself when he said his son had no special qualifications but still landed a job at KT while delivering a special lecture at a local college.The police, however, said the latest raid was due to a complaint from KT's labor union against KT chairman Hwang Chang-gyu that the incumbent head may have caused damage to the company by appointing advisers with no related work experience.The union claims the company may have paid up to 2 billion won ($1.7 million) in salaries to 14 advisers since 2014, when Hwang took office, according to the police.The union has also accused Hwang of embezzlement, claiming the company chief offered 60 billion won in a 2016 takeover of a marketing firm that could have been purchased for as little as 42 billion won, they added. (Yonhap)