S. Korea, Israel to hold summit on high-tech ties, regional security

NATIONAL

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (Yonhap)

The leaders of South Korea and Israel will hold bilateral talks in Seoul on Monday on cementing partnerships on regional security and advanced technologies, Cheong Wa Dae said.Israeli President Reuven Rivlin arrived in Seoul on Sunday for a five-day stay.President Moon Jae-in plans to greet him at Cheong Wa Dae for an hourlong summit that will be followed by a luncheon meeting, according to Moon's office.Agenda items include ways to strengthen cooperation in high-tech sectors, including software development and startups, in response to the fourth industrial revolution.Also to be discussed are security issues on the Korean Peninsula and in the Middle East, with North Korea and Iran drawing global attention.On the occasion of the summit, South Korea and Israel are also scheduled to sign two accords aimed at promoting ties on education and hydrogen energy, respectively.Rivlin is the first Israeli president to visit South Korea in nine years. (Yonhap)