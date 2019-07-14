[Graphic News] Number of chaebol family members with over W1tr worth of shares hit 24

Go to Mobile Version

Number of chaebol family members with over W1tr worth of shares hit 24

By Nam Kyung-don
  Published : Jul 14, 2019 - 18:12
  • Updated : Jul 14, 2019 - 18:12






The number of South Korean chaebol family members with more than 1 trillion won ($865 million) worth of listed shares reached 24 as of the previous trading session, data showed.

The combined value of listed shares held by the 24 shareholders came to 64.3 trillion won as of end-June, according to data compiled by industry tracker Chaebul.com. Of the number, nine shareholders saw their share value exceed 2 trillion won.

Lee Kun-hee, the head of South Korea’s top conglomerate Samsung who has been hospitalized since 2014, topped the list with the value of his shares estimated at 15.7 trillion won as of end-June, up 15 percent from end-2019. (Yonhap)







