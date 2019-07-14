Posco International sends volunteer team to Papua, Indonesia

Together with 30 medical experts from Korea University Ansan Hospital, the Women’s Health Foundation and Seegene Medical Foundation, the Korean volunteer team conducted medical checkups for some 1,160 residents in Indonesia’s eastern province of Papua from July 6 to Saturday.
|A member of the volunteer team conducts a medical checkup for a resident in Papua, Indonesia, last week. (Posco International)
Posco International’s Palm Oil office is located in the area. Since its establishment in 2011, the company has set up a hospital, a school and other facilities to contribute to the local community in accordance with the principle of growth based on human rights.
In the past eight years, the company has created job opportunities for 3,500 locals and educational programs for some 600 children there.
To strengthen support for education for the younger generation, the company began a scholarship program last year and assisted some 90 students in Papua.
In addition, Posco International runs a volunteer program in Myanmar through its solar cell generation business.
