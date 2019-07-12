Two French tourists booked for burgling cafe to fund trip

According to Busan Jin Police Station, the French tourists are suspected of breaking and entering a cafe in Busan and stealing money from the cash register.
|(123rf)
Police said the suspects, aged 25 and 23, broke into the cafe at 4:12 a.m. on June 23, and stole some 300,000 won in cash. They were found and arrested near a nightclub in Itaewon.
The two French nationals entered the country on a tourist visa in April, stole the money in Busan to fund the rest of the trip, and fled to Seoul, the police said.
Police said they tracked down the suspects through CCTV analysis.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)