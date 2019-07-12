Lena Park to unveil 9th album

Titled “The Wonder,” the upcoming album marks her first full-length album in seven years. Her most recent album “Parallax” was released in 2012.
|K-pop artist Lena Park (Munhwain)
Park has been releasing a series of EP albums under the same title to mark the 20th anniversary of her debut in 1998.
“The Wonder” will comprise a total of seven songs in which Park’s fellow musicians have collaborated. Sunwoo Jung-a, MeloMance singer Jeong Dong Hwan, and Primary are some of the artists who have contributed to Park’s album.
All songs will be available on online music streaming platforms on July 18, and offline sales of the album will start in mid-August. Park will stage six days of concerts Aug. 2-4 and Aug. 9-11 at Blue Square in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)