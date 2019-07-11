Festival heating up Gwangju with music, culture on eve of FINA

According to the city government and the organizing committee for the international event, the festival will take place in the Geumnam-ro area, about 30 minutes from the Nambu University campus, the main venue of the competition.
|(Organizing Committee of 2019 FINA World Championships)
Street markets and activities to get the local residents and tourists involved and create a festive atmosphere got started at 4 p.m.
From 7:30 p.m., a concert will be staged at May 18 Democracy Square, with K-pop artists including boy band Winner, girl group Lovelyz and rapper Mad Clown.
The festival and concert, all held outdoors, are open to everyone free of charge.
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)