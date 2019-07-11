Go to Mobile Version

SPORTS

LATEST NEWS

Festival heating up Gwangju with music, culture on eve of FINA

By Choi Ji-won
  • Published : Jul 11, 2019 - 18:52
  • Updated : Jul 11, 2019 - 18:52

On the eve of the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships, which kick off in Gwangju on Friday, the host city is holding a cultural festival.

According to the city government and the organizing committee for the international event, the festival will take place in the Geumnam-ro area, about 30 minutes from the Nambu University campus, the main venue of the competition.


(Organizing Committee of 2019 FINA World Championships)

Street markets and activities to get the local residents and tourists involved and create a festive atmosphere got started at 4 p.m.

From 7:30 p.m., a concert will be staged at May 18 Democracy Square, with K-pop artists including boy band Winner, girl group Lovelyz and rapper Mad Clown.

The festival and concert, all held outdoors, are open to everyone free of charge.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114