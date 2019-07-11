[Weekender] Old apartments reborn as athletes’ village

SPORTS

The main entrance of the 2019 FINA Aquatics Championships Athletes' Village in Gwangsan, Gwangju

Once a run-down housing complex, the athletes’ village in Gwangju’s western district of Gwangsan is now a vivacious mini globe, bustling with thousands of athletes, staff and media members during the FINA World Aquatics Championships.Rebuilt by Gwangju-based constructor Jungheung, the complex comprises 25 apartment buildings with 15 to 25 floors and a host of facilities for its diverse population to mingle and relax, spanning a land area of 94,131 square meters.With a total of 1,660 apartment units, it will accommodate around 6,000 -- some 4,000 athletes and staff from 194 countries and approximately 2,000 media members covering the event.For athletes there are a souvenir shop, a duty-free shop, a medical center, a doping administration office, a bank, a fitness center, dry cleaners, an electric massager room and restaurants.Floor fountains and cooling fog generators are installed throughout the village to help residents fight the summer heat.Guidance robots, moving throughout the entire complex, will provide directions to village facilities.It is only 10 minutes by car from Gwangju Airport, 12 minutes from Songjeong Station and 15 minutes from the main venue of the biennial aquatics championships.After the July 12-28 competition, the village will accommodate about 4,000 amateur athletes and staff for the FINA World Masters Championships from Aug. 5-18. Following the events, the facilities will provide what they were originally built for -- permanent housing for locals.By Lee Sun-young & news reports (milaya@heraldcorp.com)