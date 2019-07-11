[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Held annually since 2005, Everland’s summer festival is back with a variety of programs, such as water shows, light shows and other fun activities.It is open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese, visit www.everland.com.The Hangang Summer Festival, also called the Hangang Mongttang Festival, is a large-scale riverside cultural event.It consists of about 80 programs, including water leisure sports, a circus, a music concert, street performances, fire art and a night market, organized by the Hangang Project Headquarters and civic organizations.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (hangang.seoul.go.kr) is only available in Korean.Jeonju Hanok Village is holding the “Walk with a King” tour every Saturday through Oct. 26, with the exception of Aug. 3 and 8.Each tour is open to up to 100 people. A guide will take you around the beautiful city of Jeonju, including a spot that offers a breathtaking view of the Gyeonggijeon Shrine.Admission is 10,000 won per person, and the hours are 8 p.m. to 9:40 p.m. Tours are open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330.The Herb Island Lighting & Illumination Festival features a romantic ambiance created by lighting. Visitors can enjoy a pink wish tunnel, sparkling buildings, the Santa Village, photo zones and other twinkling places.It continues until Oct. 31, and admission is 6,000 won per person.The festival is open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean, English or Chinese, visit www.herbisland.co.kr.Known for beautiful mountains and the countryside, Geumsan county in South Chungcheong Province hosts the Geumgang Yeoul Festival every year.It offers water activities, farming experience and traditional folk performances. Nearby attractions include an auto-camping site in Sutong-ri and Yonghwa-ri.The event is open to visitors of all ages, free of charge.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330.