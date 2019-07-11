Trump names ex-NK envoy as ambassador to Indonesia

NATIONAL

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday named a former envoy for North Korea as ambassador to Indonesia, the White House said.



Sung Kim, currently the US ambassador to the Philippines, is well known in South Korea as a former top US envoy to Seoul and chief negotiator on North Korea's nuclear weapons program.







Sung Kim (Yonhap)

In his current post, Kim also led working-level preparations for Trump's first summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore in June 2018.The South Korean-born career diplomat earlier served in US missions in Japan and Malaysia.His appointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate. (Yonhap)