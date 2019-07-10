Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Jobless rate rises to 4% in June, 281,000 jobs created

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jul 10, 2019 - 09:34
  • Updated : Jul 10, 2019 - 09:34

South Korea's jobless rate rose to 4 percent in June from a year earlier, and job additions again exceeded the 200,000 mark, government data showed Wednesday.

The unemployment rate increased 0.3 percentage point on-year.

The jobless rate marked the highest level for any June since 1999, when the corresponding figure stood at 6.7 percent.

The number of employed people reached 27.4 million in June, a rise of 281,000 from the same month in 2018, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea. The number of added jobs are the most since January 2018, when the number increased by 334,000.


(Yonhap)

The statistics agency said the number of unemployed people stood at 1.13 million in June, also the highest level since June 1996.

The unemployment rate for young adults -- those aged between 15 and 29 -- rose 10.4 percent last month from 9 percent tallied a year earlier.

By industry, the manufacturing sector -- the backbone of South Korea's economy -- continued to suffer a decline in job offerings by losing 66,000 jobs in June.

In contrast, the health and social welfare sectors added 125,000 jobs, and the education service sector saw an increase of 74,000 jobs last month. (Yonhap)



LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114