BTS becomes highest-charting foreign artist in Japan with new Japanese single

ENTERTAINMENT

(Big Hit Entertainment)

Super group BTS topped Japan's Oricon weekly singles chart this week with its latest Japanese single "Lights/Boy With Luv," garnering the highest weekly score for any foreign artist in the Japanese music market, the band's management agency said Tuesday.The three-track single, dropped in Japan on July 3, earned some 621,000 sales points to finish atop the Oricon weekly singles chart for the week of July 1-7, according to Big Hit Entertainment.It was the most points a single released by non-Japanese artists has earned in the country, making the latest BTS record the most successful foreign music record in Japan to date.The previous Oricon weekly record was also held by another Japanese album by BTS, "Fake Love/Airplane pt. 2," which earned around 454,900 sales point in the first week of its release in Japan in early November last year."Lights/Boy With Luv" has also been the Oricon daily single chart-topper for the past six days.Having successfully launched the Japanese leg of their world concert tour "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" at the 47,000-seat Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka last weekend, BTS will again perform at Shizuoka's 50,000-seat ECOPA stadium from July 13-14 as the finale of the global tour.Big Hit is also reportedly planning to add a new Seoul leg to the tour, with the schedule to be announced in the future upon a final decision, the agency said. (Yonhap)