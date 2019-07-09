[Newsmaker] Murder suspect jumps to death after 16-hour police standoff

According to the police, Park is suspected of stabbing a man, 57, to death at 2:17 p.m. Monday. Park was identified as a key suspect in the murder in the ensuing investigation. The victim was the CEO of a company where Park’s ex-wife worked.
Park ran to a rooftop of an apartment in Okpo-dong, a neighborhood along the eastern coast of the island.
|Park jumped to his death in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, Wednesday morning. (Yonhap)
Police deployed a SWAT team, crisis negotiation team and profiler.
Fire authorities installed three inflated crash pads at different locations around the building.
But after a standoff with police for over 16 hours, Park died in a jump at around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Police said Park hit the window and front door roof before falling to the safety mattress.
Park asked to be allowed to call his ex-wife during the confrontation, according to police.
Police are investigating the motives behind Park’s suspected crime and his suicide.
