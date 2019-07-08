Go to Mobile Version

Gender minister pledges support for Vietnamese assault victim

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Jul 8, 2019 - 22:44
  • Updated : Jul 8, 2019 - 22:53

South Korea’s gender minister pledged Monday to provide support for a Vietnamese woman assaulted by her husband last week.

During her visit to the victim’s hospital, Gender Minister Jin Sun-mee said the government would redouble its efforts to ensure her recovery. 

“In order to help her families in Vietnam stop worrying about it, we would do our best to help our recover as soon as possible,” Jin said via a press release. 


The ministry also vowed to establish an “emergency support team” to provide support for the victim and her family members. That support will include legal counselling and interpretation services.

Given the concern over the victim’s privacy, the minister’s visit to the hospital was not released to the public.

The victim was reportedly beaten by her husband for three hours last Thursday over “communication issues.” Video footage of assault went viral, prompting public outrage in Korea.

