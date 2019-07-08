Go to Mobile Version

[News briefs] Police arrest homeless man for threatening Our Republican Party member

By Kim Bo-gyung
  • Published : Jul 8, 2019 - 15:36
  • Updated : Jul 8, 2019 - 15:36

A 55-year-old homeless man has been arrested on charges of threatening a member of the far-right Our Republican Party with a utility knife, police said Monday.

According to Jongno Police Station, the suspect stepped inside the party’s tent at Cheonggye Plaza in central Seoul on Sunday morning, took out the weapon and threatened the victim to remove the tent.

Our Republican Party’s tent is set up at Cheonggye Plaza. (Yonhap)

The suspect and victim engaged in a quarrel after the suspect complained about the tent.

Party members reported the case to police and the suspect was arrested near City Hall Station at around 7 a.m. Monday, police said.

Police added that the homeless suspect sleeps around Cheonggye Plaza and has a history of violence. 

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)


