Philips Korea provides digitalized diagnosis system for Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital

The system, dubbed “Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution,” allows the hospital’s pathology team to obtain accurate diagnosis results through a digitalized method.
|Lee Yeon-soo, a professor at St. Mary’s Hospital in Yeouido, western Seoul, uses the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution developed and provided by Philips Korea. (Philips Korea)
The team is able to manage patients’ tissue slides in the form of unified data through the system. The slides previously had to be stored separately. Digitalizing the data allows the hospital to save actual storage space in a cost-efficient way.
The data also makes it easier for the hospital to share the slides and relevant documents through a digitalized network.
“Through establishment of a digital pathology system, we will be able to shift from previous ways of interpreting analog microscopic image to a more digitalized technology, which will boost efficiency and productivity,” said Lee Yeon-soo, a professor at St. Mary’s Department of Pathology.
“A major goal of the adoption of the system is to provide customized and an in-depth medical service for patients though Philips’ technology and knowledge,” she added.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)