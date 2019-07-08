School Food enters Hong Kong with grab-and-go concept

|School Food’s Tseung Kwan O store in Hong Kong (School Food)
The new store, the third of its kind in Hong Kong, will be located in Metro City Plaza and will showcase the grab-and-go food concept.
Metro City Plaza is one of the largest shopping centers in the Tseung Kwan O area, run by Hong Kong’s real estate group Henderson Group.
The company said it aims to offer casual Korean food and snacks such as its signature “mari,” or bite-sized gimbab, so that customers have an easy way to enjoy Korean food.
“Hong Kong is one of the world’s greatest food cities where global delicacies are attracting locals and tourists all year around. We would like to contribute to the globalization of Korean food by increasing School Food’s brand and menu competitiveness in Hong Kong,” said SF Innovation CEO Lee Sang-yoon.
School Food said it plans to expand its business to other countries in Southeast Asia in the second half of this year.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)