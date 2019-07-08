Police chief vows thorough probe into assault on Vietnamese woman

NATIONAL

South Korea's police chief on Monday expressed regrets over a recent assault on a Vietnamese woman by her Korean husband and vowed to conduct a thorough investigation into the case.



Min Gap-ryong, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, made the remarks during his talks with To Lam, Vietnamese minister of public security, in Seoul.







Min Gap-ryong, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency (Yonhap)

The high-profile case made headlines in both countries over the weekend, after a video went viral of a 36-year-old Korean man punching and kicking his Vietnamese wife in the presence of their two-year-old son. The man, a resident of Yeongam, South Jeolla Province, about 390-kilometer south of Seoul, reportedly beat his wife for three hours last Thursday for not speaking Korean well before being put under emergency detention.Min mentioned the assault case during his meeting with Lam, the first Vietnamese public security minister to visit South Korea in seven years."It is very regrettable that a Vietnamese marriage migrant woman has recently been victimized by domestic violence. I promise a thorough investigation and rehabilitation for the victim," Min said.Min and Lam also discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in public security.Min expressed hope that both countries strengthen cooperative investigations and expand cooperation for the arrest and repatriation of criminal fugitives through Interpol."South Korea looks forward to cooperating more closely with Vietnam in the fight against international crimes, such as illicit drugs, cybercrimes and terrorism," Min said. (Yonhap)