Pianist Son Yeol-eum to make BBC Proms debut

BBC Proms, hosted by the British public service broadcaster, is an eight-week summer music festival founded in 1895. Orchestral concerts mainly take place at the Royal Albert Hall, while chamber music concerts take place at Cadogan Hall. Additional events happen across the UK during the festival period.
|Pianist Son Yeol-eum (An Woong-chul/MPyC)
Son, 33, is the artistic director of Music in PyeongChang, a music festival that takes place throughout Gangwon Province from July 31 to Aug. 10. She took the helm in March 2018.
“I am excited, it is the biggest festival (for classical music),” she said at a press conference held in late May when asked about her upcoming performance at the BBC Proms. “I usually do not jump up and down about festival invitations, but this time it is truly amazing. As it is a festival with history and tradition, I think there will be things to learn (that will be helpful for Music in PyeongChang).”
In addition to Son, oboist Ham Kyeong of the PyeongChang festival orchestra will take part as a visiting principal oboist for the BBC Symphony Orchestra.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)