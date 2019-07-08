Parliamentary speaker mulls sending delegation to N. Korea

NATIONAL

National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang is expected to push for sending a delegation of lawmakers to North Korea in a bid to lay the groundwork for an inter-Korean parliamentary meeting, officials said Monday.



Moon plans to propose the idea to North Korea this week in a shift from his plan for an immediate inter-Korean parliamentary event, according to the parliamentary officials. Moon will hold a press conference Friday to mark the first anniversary of his inauguration.







(Yonhap)

"A parliamentary meeting between the two Koreas could be burdensome over the agenda and results," a National Assembly official said.An option being considered is dispatching a bipartisan delegation to the North around Aug. 15 Liberation Day or the Chueseok fall harvest holiday if working-level negotiations between the United States and North Korea make progress and some sanctions on Pyongyang are eased, the official added.Last year, Moon proposed holding the first-ever parliamentary talks between the two Koreas. But Pyongyang has been lukewarm on the proposal.Whether inter-Korean exchanges could be revived apparently hinge on progress in US-North Korea negotiations.US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to resume working-level nuclear talks, when they held a surprise meeting at the inter-Korean border on June 30. (Yonhap)