Korea No. 12 in world GDP rankings: World Bank

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

South Korea ranked 12th out of 205 countries in terms of gross domestic product in 2018, maintaining its spot from a year earlier, the World Bank said Sunday.The country’s gross national income, or earnings per person, came in at No. 30 in the world.The World Bank data showed Korea’s GDP in the cited period amounted to $1.6 trillion.Korea had ranked 14th between 2009 and 2013 before climbing a notch to No. 13 in 2015 and reaching No. 11 in 2015 and 2016. The country then slid to No. 12 in 2017 and 2018.The US was No. 1 in terms of GDP in 2018 with $20.5 trillion, and China was next with $13.6 trillion.Rounding out the top 10 were Japan with $4.9 trillion, Germany with $3.9 trillion, the UK with $2.8 trillion, France with $2.7 trillion, India with $2.7 trillion, Italy with $2 trillion, Brazil with $1.8 trillion and Canada with $1.7 trillion.Korea was behind Russia, which ranked No. 11 with $1.6 trillion.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)